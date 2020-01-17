https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Appalachian-St-83-Arkansas-St-80-OT-14982292.php
Appalachian St. 83, Arkansas St. 80, OT
Brevard 0-0 0-0 0, Eggleston 0-0 0-0 17, Fields 0-0 0-0 0, J.Johnson 0-0 0-0 11, Kus 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 28.
Bibby 0-0 0-0 0, Delph 4-14 6-6 15, Forrest 6-17 5-6 20, Gregory 1-2 0-0 2, I.Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, J.Lewis 3-3 6-6 12, K.Lewis 1-3 4-6 6, Seacat 4-4 3-5 11, Williams 4-13 5-7 14. Totals 0-0 0-0 20.
Halftime_Appalachian St. 39-38. 3-Point Goals_Arkansas St. 0-0 (), Appalachian St. 0-0 (Forrest 3-10, I.Johnson 1-2, Delph 1-6, Williams 1-6). Fouled Out_K.Lewis. Rebounds_Arkansas St. 18 (Brevard 13), Appalachian St. 14 (Williams 10). Assists_Arkansas St. 4 (Fields 3), Appalachian St. 8 (Forrest, Williams 3). Total Fouls_Arkansas St. 0, Appalachian St. 0. A_1,566 (8,325).
