Antonio Brown closer to practicing full time with Raiders

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown was taken off the non-football injury list and took part in a walkthrough Sunday morning.

Brown had been out with an apparent foot injury, although the Raiders never said officially what his injury was. Brown walked gingerly off the field Saturday, but looked much better a day later while running routes and catching passes before practice as a throng of fans cheered.

"He was out running around and doing some things," offensive coordinator Greg Olson said. "With Antonio Brown there's no such thing as a walkthrough. He goes 100 mph all the time. I think he's going to be back quickly. He looked good to me today."

Even when he wasn't practicing, Brown was the easiest player to spot.

Wherever he goes the colorful, flashy 31-year-old attracts a crowd. One minute he's giving advice to one of the Raiders younger receivers. The next he's standing against a rope separating autograph seekers, turning his back to film a selfie video while fans chanted his name.

