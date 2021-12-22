Anticevich sparks late run to lift Cal over Pacific 73-53

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Grant Anticevich scored 16 of his career-high 25 points in the second half and California closed out the game on a 21-2 run to defeat Pacific 73-53 on Wednesday night.

Pacific pulled within 52-51 on a basket by Jeremiah Bailey with 7:42 remaining in the game. Andre Kelly answered with a layup and a three-point play, sparking an 18-0 run that left the Golden Bears (8-5) leading 70-51 with 2:38 left. Two free throws by Jordan Bell ended a Tigers' scoring drought that lasted 5:44.