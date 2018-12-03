Anthony Davis powers Pelicans past Hornets 119-109

Charlotte Hornets guard Tony Parker, left, tries to pass the ball around New Orleans Pelicans forward Solomon Hill (44) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Charlotte, N.C. Charlotte Hornets guard Tony Parker, left, tries to pass the ball around New Orleans Pelicans forward Solomon Hill (44) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Charlotte, N.C. Photo: Jason E. Miczek, AP Photo: Jason E. Miczek, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Anthony Davis powers Pelicans past Hornets 119-109 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Davis had 36 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Charlotte Hornets 119-109 on Sunday.

Jrue Holiday added 19 points and eight assists for the Pelicans, who won for only the second time in seven games. New Orleans led by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter and was never challenged in the second half.

Davis is the franchise-changing player Charlotte had targeted in the 2012 after going 7-59 the previous season, the worst winning percentage in NBA franchise history. However, New Orleans defied the odds to win the draft lottery and took Davis No. 1 overall, while Charlotte was forced to settle on his Kentucky teammate Michael Kidd-Gilchrist at No. 2.

Davis was 14 of 19 from the field and dominated on both ends of the floor.

Frank Kaminsky led the Hornets with a season-high 19 points, although he struggled with guarding Davis.

Kemba Walker continued his recent shooting struggles, making just 5 of 16 shots and finishing with 13 points. Walker opened the season with at least 26 points in 10 of the team's first 17 games. However, he hasn't reached that mark in the six games since.

But Walker isn't getting much help.

Nic Batum, the team's highest-paid player at five years for $120 million, has struggled for most of the season and was limited to two points on 1-for-7 shooting and played just 14 minutes.

TIP INS

Pelicans: Nikola Mirotic had 16 points and eight rebounds in the win, although he was just 5 of 14 from the field. ... Julius Randle and Darius Miller each had 13 points off the bench.

Hornets: Marvin Williams left the game with a shoulder injury in the second quarter and did not return. ... After starting the same lineup for the first 22 games, Willy Hernangomez got the start in place of injured Cody Zeller (ribs) at center. ... Rookie point guard Devonte Graham had a career-high eight points.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host Clippers on Monday night.

Hornets: At Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports