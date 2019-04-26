Angels rally to end Yankees' winning streak

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Tommy La Stella and Kole Calhoun hit two-run home runs in the fifth inning, David Fletcher drove in a career-high five and the Los Angeles Angels beat the New York Yankees 11-5 Thursday night to avoid a four-game sweep.

La Stella hit his seventh homer, breaking a tie with Mike Trout and Calhoun for the team lead as Los Angeles ended the Yankees' six-game winning streak. La Stella had never hit more than five homers in a season.

Fletcher had a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth and a three-run triple in the seventh, when the Angels took control with five runs.

Gio Urshela homered for the Yankees and Masahiro Tanaka (2-2) cruised through four before getting rocked in the fifth. It was the first career loss for Tanaka against the Angels in seven starts after entering with a 1.59 ERA against them.

Tanaka gave up six runs (five earned) and six hits over 5 2/3 innings with three walks and two strikeouts. Tanaka had just one whiff among his 89 pitches, which set a career low.

After DJ LeMahieu's RBI single in the third and Urshela's first home run with the Yankees in the fourth, New York made it 4-0 in the fifth with a run on Justin Anderson's wild pitch and another on Gleyber Torres' single.

The Angels got a single from Jonathan Lucroy to lead off the fifth, followed by La Stella's home run to right-center. Luis Rengifo singled with one out, his first major league hit, and Calhoun followed with a home run, his sixth.

Tanaka walked two in the sixth before being replaced by Jonathan Holder, who allowed Fletcher's single.

Stephen Tarpley and Joe Harvey combined to walk four and allow five runs to the Angels in the seventh. It's New York's ninth loss after leading this season.

The Angels earned a needed victory after losing nine of 10. Trout walked twice and had a single, going 2 for 12 in the series with seven walks.

Angels starter Trevor Cahill gave up four runs and six hits over four-plus innings with four walks. Right-hander Noe Ramirez (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings.

Gary Sanchez threw out Trout on a steal attempt in fourth, Sanchez's first caught stealing of the season.

LATE ADDITION

New Yankees outfielder Cameron Maybin arrived at LAX on Thursday following his trade from the Cleveland Indians and made his way into the Yankees clubhouse just before first pitch. He was acquired for cash considerations after Clint Frazier was placed on the 10-day injured list late Wednesday with a left ankle sprain.

TRANER'S ROOM

Angels: Shohei Ohtani faced live pitching in an early afternoon hitting session for the second consecutive day, coming to the plate five times as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. ... Zack Cozart went on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Wednesday, with a neck strain. ... Andrew Heaney had a short bullpen session Wednesday and is expected to have another Saturday as he recovers from an elbow injury.

Yankees: Miguel Andújar is expected to play four or five innings in an extended spring training game Friday as he recovers from a shoulder injury. ... Troy Tulowitzki (calf) passed a running test Wednesday and ran the bases again Thursday as he gets set for a possible game at extended spring training Sunday.

UP NEXT

Yankees: James Paxton (2-2, 3.10), who has struck out 25 of his last 50 batters, will be on the mound for the Yankees on Friday at San Francisco in the opener of a three-game series.

Angels: Tyler Skaggs (1-2, 4.20 ERA) is expected to return from an ankle injury for his fourth start of the season Friday when the Angels open a three-game series at Kansas City.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports