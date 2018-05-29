https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Angels-pitchers-Wood-and-Shoemaker-out-with-12952265.php
Angels pitchers Wood and Shoemaker out with surgeries
Published 7:46 pm, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
DETROIT (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels will be without a pair of right-handed due to surgeries.
Blake Wood is scheduled to have season-ending surgery to repair ligament damage in his elbow on Wednesday. Matt Shoemaker had surgery on his forearm on Tuesday.
Wood also had elbow surgery in 2012. He was 1-0 with a 2.31 ERA in 13 appearances this year.
Shoemaker made his only appearance of the season March 31 at Oakland, starting and lasting 5 2/3 innings to beat the Athletics. He was moved to the 60-day disabled list on May 19.
