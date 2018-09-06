Angels 9, Rangers 3

Los Angeles Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi K.Clhun rf 3 1 1 1 Choo lf 3 0 1 0 Hrmsllo rf 0 0 0 0 Rbinson pr-lf 0 1 0 0 Fltcher 2b 5 2 2 1 Odor 2b 4 1 1 0 Ohtani dh 4 4 4 3 Andrus ss 2 0 0 0 Simmons ss 5 1 2 3 Knr-Flf ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Jose.Fr 1b 5 0 2 0 Mazara rf 3 0 2 1 Ward 3b 5 0 2 1 Tocci pr-cf 0 0 0 0 F.Arcia c 5 0 1 0 Beltre dh 4 1 2 2 Blash lf 4 1 1 0 DShelds pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Yng Jr. cf 5 0 1 0 Profar 3b-ss 4 0 0 0 Gallo cf-rf 4 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 3 0 0 0 C.Perez c 1 0 0 0 Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0 Totals 41 9 16 9 Totals 32 3 6 3

Los Angeles 202 110 120—9 Texas 000 002 010—3

E_Andrus (8), R.Chirinos (2). DP_Los Angeles 1, Texas 1. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Texas 6. 2B_Fletcher (15), Jose.Fernandez (4). HR_Ohtani 2 (18), Simmons (10), Beltre (10). SB_Ohtani (7). SF_K.Calhoun (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Barria W,10-8 5 2 0 0 3 5 Johnson 1 2 2 2 0 1 Alvarez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Almonte 1 2 1 1 0 0 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Texas Colon L,7-12 4 7 5 4 1 3 Bibens-Dirkx 2 2 1 1 1 1 Pelham 2-3 4 1 1 0 0 Butler 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1 Moore 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Almonte (Choo). WP_Butler.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:12. A_19,966 (49,115).