Angels 9, Rangers 3
|Los Angeles
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|K.Clhun rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Choo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hrmsllo rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rbinson pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Fltcher 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Andrus ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Knr-Flf ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jose.Fr 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Ward 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Tocci pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F.Arcia c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Beltre dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Blash lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|DShelds pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yng Jr. cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Profar 3b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Chrns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Guzman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|41
|9
|16
|9
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|Los Angeles
|202
|110
|120—9
|Texas
|000
|002
|010—3
E_Andrus (8), R.Chirinos (2). DP_Los Angeles 1, Texas 1. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Texas 6. 2B_Fletcher (15), Jose.Fernandez (4). HR_Ohtani 2 (18), Simmons (10), Beltre (10). SB_Ohtani (7). SF_K.Calhoun (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Barria W,10-8
|5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Johnson
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Alvarez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Almonte
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|Colon L,7-12
|4
|7
|5
|4
|1
|3
|Bibens-Dirkx
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Pelham
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Butler
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Almonte (Choo). WP_Butler.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:12. A_19,966 (49,115).
