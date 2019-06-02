Los Angeles Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fltcher ss 4 2 2 0 M.Smith cf 4 0 1 0
Trout cf 4 1 2 1 Haniger rf 4 1 1 0
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 4 2 2 3
Pujols 1b 4 1 1 2 Do.Sntn lf 4 0 0 0
Puello lf 4 1 2 1 K.Sager 3b 4 0 1 0
L Stlla 3b 5 0 1 0 T.Bckhm 2b 4 0 0 0
Lucroy c 4 0 0 0 T.Mrphy c 3 0 1 0
K.Clhun rf 4 1 2 2 Narvaez ph 1 0 0 0
Rengifo 2b 4 0 1 0 Vglbach 1b 3 0 1 0
D.Moore ss 3 0 0 0
Totals 37 6 11 6 Totals 34 3 7 3
Los Angeles 201 000 021—6
Seattle 000 102 000—3

E_T.Murphy (2), D.Moore (4). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Seattle 4. 2B_Fletcher (10), Puello (1). HR_Trout (14), Pujols (10), K.Calhoun (12), Encarnacion 2 (15). SB_Fletcher (5), Trout (7), T.Murphy (1). CS_Rengifo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Heaney 6 5 3 3 0 10
Bedrosian W,2-3 1 1 0 0 0 1
Buttrey H,12 1 0 0 0 0 1
Robles S,7-9 1 1 0 0 0 2
Seattle
Milone 4 1-3 7 3 2 2 6
Gearrin 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Brennan L,2-3 1 1 1 1 2 1
Elias 1 2 1 1 0 0
Bradford 1 1 1 1 1 0

Brennan pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:16. A_28,128 (47,943).