Angels 6, Mariners 3
|Los Angeles
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Fltcher ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|M.Smith cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Encrnco dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Pujols 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Do.Sntn lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Puello lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|K.Sager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|L Stlla 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|T.Bckhm 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Mrphy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|K.Clhun rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Narvaez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vglbach 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Moore ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|Los Angeles
|201
|000
|021—6
|Seattle
|000
|102
|000—3
E_T.Murphy (2), D.Moore (4). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Seattle 4. 2B_Fletcher (10), Puello (1). HR_Trout (14), Pujols (10), K.Calhoun (12), Encarnacion 2 (15). SB_Fletcher (5), Trout (7), T.Murphy (1). CS_Rengifo (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Heaney
|6
|5
|3
|3
|0
|10
|Bedrosian W,2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buttrey H,12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robles S,7-9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Seattle
|Milone
|4
|1-3
|7
|3
|2
|2
|6
|Gearrin
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brennan L,2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Elias
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bradford
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
Brennan pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:16. A_28,128 (47,943).
