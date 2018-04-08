OaklandLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Joyce lf4111Cozart 2b4110
Semien ss4010Trout cf3222
Lowrie 2b3010Upton lf3001
K.Davis dh4000Young lf0000
M.Olson 1b3000Pujols dh4111
M.Chpmn 3b3000K.Clhun rf3011
Lucroy c2000A.Smmns ss4010
Pscotty rf3000Vlbuena 1b4000
Smlnski cf3000Mldnado c3000
Schimpf 3b2211
Totals29131Totals30676
Oakland000000001—1
Los Angeles20120100x—6

DP_Oakland 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Oakland 3, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Pujols (2). HR_Joyce (2), Trout (3), Schimpf (1). SB_Trout (2). SF_Upton (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Graveman L,0-231-355543
Hendriks2-300000
Coulombe121101
Petit100001
Casilla200003
Los Angeles
Ohtani W,2-07100112
Wood100010
Pena121100

Coulombe pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Graveman (Maldonado).

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:53. A_44,742 (45,050).