Angels 5, Rays 3

Los Angeles Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi K.Clhun rf 5 0 0 0 Av.Grci dh 4 1 1 0 Trout cf 4 0 0 0 Pham lf 3 1 2 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 Meadows rf 4 0 0 0 K.Smith c 3 2 2 1 Y.Diaz 3b 4 1 1 3 Goodwin lf 4 1 1 1 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 Fltcher 3b 4 1 2 2 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 Bour 1b 4 1 1 1 B.Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 Tovar ss 4 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 4 0 1 0 Rengifo 2b 3 0 1 0 d'Arnud c 3 0 1 0 Wendle 2b 3 0 0 0 Totals 35 5 7 5 Totals 33 3 6 3

Los Angeles 030 100 010—5 Tampa Bay 000 003 000—3

E_Choi (4). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_K.Smith (8), Goodwin (12), Rengifo (6). HR_K.Smith (2), Fletcher (5), Bour (6), Y.Diaz (11).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles J.Suarez W,2-1 5 2-3 5 3 3 1 3 Bedrosian H,6 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Buttrey H,14 1 0 0 0 0 0 H.Robles S,10-12 1 0 0 0 0 1 Tampa Bay Morton L,8-1 6 5 4 4 2 9 Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 1 Faria 2 2 1 1 0 2

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:40. A_22,320 (25,025).