Angels 3, Rangers 1

Los Angeles Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi K.Clhun rf 4 0 0 0 Choo lf 3 0 1 0 Fltcher 2b 4 0 1 1 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Trout cf 2 0 1 0 Andrus ss 4 1 3 0 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 Mazara rf 3 0 0 0 Jose.Fr dh 4 1 2 0 Beltre dh 4 0 1 0 J.Marte 1b 4 0 1 0 Profar 3b 4 0 0 0 Ward 3b 4 1 1 2 Gallo 1b-cf 4 0 1 1 Cowart 3b 0 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 3 0 0 0 Briceno c 4 1 0 0 DShelds cf 2 0 0 0 Yng Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 Guzman ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 32 1 6 1

Los Angeles 000 000 300—3 Texas 000 000 100—1

DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Texas 7. 2B_J.Marte (6), Gallo (21). HR_Ward (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Shoemaker 5 2 0 0 1 3 Cole W,1-2 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 Alvarez H,10 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Anderson H,18 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Buttrey H,4 1 1 0 0 0 1 Parker S,14-17 1 1 0 0 0 1 Texas Springs 2 2 0 0 0 3 Jurado 4 2 0 0 1 1 Curtis L,0-1 1-3 2 3 3 0 1 Sadzeck 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1 Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Shoemaker, Curtis 2, Parker.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:10. A_21,048 (49,115).