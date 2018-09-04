https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Angels-3-Rangers-1-13202274.php
Angels 3, Rangers 1
|Los Angeles
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|K.Clhun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Choo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Fltcher 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jose.Fr dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Beltre dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Marte 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Profar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ward 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Gallo 1b-cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Cowart 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Chrns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Briceno c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|DShelds cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Yng Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Guzman ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|300—3
|Texas
|000
|000
|100—1
DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Texas 7. 2B_J.Marte (6), Gallo (21). HR_Ward (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Shoemaker
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Cole W,1-2
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Alvarez H,10
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Anderson H,18
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Buttrey H,4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Parker S,14-17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|Springs
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jurado
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Curtis L,0-1
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Sadzeck
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Claudio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Shoemaker, Curtis 2, Parker.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:10. A_21,048 (49,115).
