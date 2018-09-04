Los Angeles Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
K.Clhun rf 4 0 0 0 Choo lf 3 0 1 0
Fltcher 2b 4 0 1 1 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0
Trout cf 2 0 1 0 Andrus ss 4 1 3 0
Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 Mazara rf 3 0 0 0
Jose.Fr dh 4 1 2 0 Beltre dh 4 0 1 0
J.Marte 1b 4 0 1 0 Profar 3b 4 0 0 0
Ward 3b 4 1 1 2 Gallo 1b-cf 4 0 1 1
Cowart 3b 0 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 3 0 0 0
Briceno c 4 1 0 0 DShelds cf 2 0 0 0
Yng Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 Guzman ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 32 1 6 1
Los Angeles 000 000 300—3
Texas 000 000 100—1

DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Texas 7. 2B_J.Marte (6), Gallo (21). HR_Ward (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Shoemaker 5 2 0 0 1 3
Cole W,1-2 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1
Alvarez H,10 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Anderson H,18 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Buttrey H,4 1 1 0 0 0 1
Parker S,14-17 1 1 0 0 0 1
Texas
Springs 2 2 0 0 0 3
Jurado 4 2 0 0 1 1
Curtis L,0-1 1-3 2 3 3 0 1
Sadzeck 2-3 1 0 0 2 0
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1
Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Shoemaker, Curtis 2, Parker.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:10. A_21,048 (49,115).