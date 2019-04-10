Angels 11, Brewers 8

Milwaukee Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Cain cf 4 0 2 1 K.Clhun rf 3 1 0 0 Yelich rf 5 0 1 0 Trout cf 2 1 2 0 Braun dh 4 0 0 0 Bourjos cf 3 0 0 0 T.Shaw 3b 4 1 0 0 Bour 1b 3 3 1 0 Aguilar 1b 5 0 0 0 Simmons ss 5 1 3 1 Mstakas 2b 2 2 1 2 Pujols dh 4 1 1 2 Grandal c 4 3 3 3 Goodwin lf 4 1 1 1 Gamel lf 4 1 2 1 Lucroy c 3 1 2 3 H.Perez ss 3 1 1 1 L Stlla 2b 4 2 2 4 Thames ph 1 0 0 0 Fltcher pr-2b 0 0 0 0 Arcia ss 0 0 0 0 Cozart 3b 4 0 0 0 Totals 36 8 10 8 Totals 35 11 12 11

Milwaukee 030 230 000— 8 Los Angeles 600 110 12x—11

E_Lucroy (2). DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Milwaukee 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Cain (5), Gamel 2 (3), Simmons 2 (2). HR_Moustakas (4), Grandal 2 (3), La Stella 2 (3). SF_Pujols (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Milwaukee Peralta 3 1-3 8 7 7 1 5 Albers 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Claudio L,0-1 1 1-3 0 1 1 1 0 Wilson 1 1 0 0 2 1 Petricka 1 1 2 2 2 1 Los Angeles Harvey 4 1-3 7 6 6 2 5 Bard 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 Bedrosian W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 2 Garcia H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Allen S,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 2

Claudio pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Bard (Cain). WP_Wilson, Petricka.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:50. A_28,793 (45,050).