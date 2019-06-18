Angels 10, Blue Jays 5

Los Angeles Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi L Stlla 2b 4 1 0 0 Sogard dh 5 1 2 0 Trout cf 5 2 4 3 Biggio lf-rf 2 2 2 3 Ohtani dh 5 1 2 3 Grrr Jr 3b 4 0 0 0 Upton lf 4 1 2 1 Tellez 1b 4 0 0 0 K.Clhun rf 4 2 2 1 T.Hrnan cf 2 0 0 0 Fltcher 3b 4 0 0 0 Grrl Jr lf 1 1 0 0 Bour 1b 4 1 1 1 Grichuk rf-cf 4 1 2 2 Lucroy c 3 1 0 0 Galvis ss 4 0 2 0 Tovar ss 5 1 2 1 Drury 2b 4 0 0 0 Maile c 4 0 0 0 Totals 38 10 13 10 Totals 34 5 8 5

Los Angeles 071 011 000—10 Toronto 100 000 220— 5

E_Tovar (1). DP_Los Angeles 2, Toronto 1. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Toronto 5. 2B_Trout (17), Ohtani (3), K.Calhoun (14), Bour (4). HR_Trout (20), Ohtani (9), Upton (1), K.Calhoun (15), Biggio 2 (5), Grichuk (13). CS_Trout (2). SF_Bour (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles L.Garcia 1 1 1 1 0 1 Pena W,5-1 6 6 4 4 3 5 No.Ramirez 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Buttrey 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 J.Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto Law 1 0 0 0 0 2 E.Jackson L,1-5 2-3 6 7 7 2 0 Gaviglio 3 1-3 4 2 2 0 2 Kingham 1 2 1 1 1 1 Phelps 1 0 0 0 1 1 Mayza 1 1 0 0 0 0 Dan.Hudson 1 0 0 0 2 0

Pena pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

WP_Pena.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:06. A_15,227 (53,506).