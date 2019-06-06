Angels 10, Athletics 9

Oakland Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Semien ss 4 2 3 3 L Stlla 3b 4 3 3 1 M.Chpmn 3b 5 1 2 1 Trout cf 4 1 1 2 M.Olson 1b 4 0 2 1 Ohtani dh 4 2 2 4 K.Davis dh 4 1 1 0 Pujols 1b 4 1 2 0 Pscotty rf 4 1 0 0 K.Clhun rf 5 0 0 1 Grssman lf 5 2 4 1 Fltcher ss 5 0 1 1 Lureano cf 4 1 0 0 Goodwin lf 5 1 1 0 Profar 2b 5 1 3 2 Lucroy c 4 0 1 0 Hundley c 3 0 0 0 Ward pr 0 1 0 0 Canha ph 1 0 0 0 Garneau c 1 0 1 1 Phegley c 1 0 0 0 Rengifo 2b 4 1 2 0 Totals 40 9 15 8 Totals 40 10 14 10

Oakland 043 000 020— 9 Los Angeles 104 300 011—10

DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Oakland 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B_M.Olson (4), Grossman 2 (11), Profar 2 (8), Pujols (9), Garneau (1). HR_La Stella (13), Trout (15), Ohtani (5). SB_Laureano (6), Goodwin (3). CS_Semien (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Soria 1 2 1 1 0 2 Mengden 2 1-3 6 6 6 1 0 Petit 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 Wang 3 1 0 0 0 2 Hendriks H,3 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 Buchter BS,3 0 0 0 0 1 0 Trivino L,2-4 1 2 1 1 0 1 Los Angeles Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 1 2 Pena 1 2-3 8 7 7 2 3 Ramirez 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 5 Anderson H,5 1 2 0 0 0 1 Buttrey BS,2 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 Robles W,3-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1

Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

WP_Buttrey, Robles.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_4:13. A_36,065 (45,050).