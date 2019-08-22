Andy Murray to play in Challenger Tour event in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Andy Murray will play in a second-tier Challenger Tour tournament hosted by Rafael Nadal's tennis academy.

The tournament says Murray has accepted an invitation to play.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, had hip surgery in January. He returned to the court in June playing doubles — including at Wimbledon — before moving back to singles this month. The former No. 1 lost to Richard Gasquet in Cincinnati and to Tennys Sandgren in Winston-Salem, both in the first round.

Murray has not played on the Challenger Tour since 2005. His opener at the tournament in Mallorca, Spain, will be his 35th match in the lower division.

The tournament starts on Aug. 26.

