Anderson scores 18, WKU hangs on to beat Saint Mary's 71-68

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Josh Anderson scored 18 points that included nine during a key stretch and Western Kentucky held on to beat Saint Mary's 71-68 on Saturday.

The Hilltoppers (6-6) broke a two-game skid while Saint Mary's (8-6) has lost two of its last three since snapping a four-game winning streak.

Anderson scored all nine points during a 9-3 spurt that stretched the Hilltoppers' lead to 67-56 with 3:33 remaining.

Jordan Ford made three consecutive layups to pull the Gaels to 71-68 with 19 seconds left. Saint Mary's forced a turnover on WKU's next possession, but Ford and Malik Fitts each missed a layup, and Charles Bassey blocked Fitts' jumper with two seconds to go. Fitts got his own rebound and passed to Tanner Krebs, who missed a 3 at the buzzer.

Taveion Hollingsworth added 16 points for WKU, which shot 58 percent (29 of 50) from the floor.

Ford scored 28 points and Fitts had 26 to lead Saint Mary's.