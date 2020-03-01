Anderson lifts Delaware over UNC Wilmington 82-65

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Anderson had 14 points to lead six Delaware players in double figures as the Fightin' Blue Hens topped UNC Wilmington 82-65 on Saturday night.

Ryan Allen, Justyn Mutts and Nate Darling added 13 points apiece for the Fightin' Blue Hens (21-10, 11-7 Colonial Athletic Association). Jacob Cushing chipped in 11 points. Darling also had seven rebounds.

Marten Linssen had 19 points for the Seahawks (10-21, 5-13). Ty Gadsden added 14 points. Shykeim Phillips had 12 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals.

Jaylen Sims, who led the Seahawks in scoring entering the contest with 12 points per game, scored 3 points. He was 0 of 4 from behind the arc.

The Fightin' Blue Hens improve to 2-0 against the Seahawks this season. Delaware defeated UNC Wilmington 82-68 on Dec. 28.

