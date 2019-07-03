American teen Gauff goes for another Wimbledon win on Day 3

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — American teenager Coco Gauff will try to follow up her upset win over Venus Williams with another victory in the second round at Wimbledon.

The 15-year-old Gauff will face Magdalena Rybarikova on No. 2 Court at the All England Club on Wednesday.

Gauff would break inside the top 200 in the WTA rankings with a victory, having already become the youngest player since 1991 to win a match at Wimbledon.

Also, defending champion and No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic will face Dennis Kudla of the United States for the first time. Djokovic is seeking a fifth title at Wimbledon and his 16th Grand Slam trophy in all.

Last year's runner-up Kevin Anderson takes on Janko Tipsarevic.

