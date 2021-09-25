American League Team Statistics

Through September 25 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Houston 5325 829 1430 290 12 207 800 .269 Toronto 5196 797 1374 265 13 243 768 .264 Boston 5223 797 1368 325 22 206 754 .262 Chicago White Sox 5092 755 1299 259 21 179 718 .255 Kansas City 5130 649 1271 227 26 159 614 .248 L.A. Angels 5170 680 1265 255 19 183 648 .245 Tampa Bay 5239 819 1264 272 31 210 772 .241 Detroit 5072 660 1222 219 34 174 638 .241 Minnesota 5168 694 1245 260 17 217 656 .241 Baltimore 5166 633 1238 256 15 187 607 .240 N.Y. Yankees 5071 676 1211 204 11 211 633 .239 Oakland 5122 711 1222 264 18 189 667 .239 Cleveland 5023 669 1189 230 21 195 642 .237 Texas 5139 589 1186 213 22 157 562 .231 Seattle 5089 660 1143 218 10 193 636 .225 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Tampa Bay 95 59 1386.0 1212 420 1412 3.73 N.Y. Yankees 87 67 1364.1 1170 472 1492 3.73 Chicago White Sox 87 67 1332.1 1144 464 1522 3.74 Houston 91 63 1374.1 1165 521 1390 3.75 Toronto 85 69 1333.1 1198 452 1388 3.92 Oakland 83 71 1365.2 1283 416 1274 3.92 Boston 88 66 1349.0 1352 516 1440 4.28 Seattle 85 69 1369.1 1298 458 1259 4.30 Detroit 74 79 1342.2 1289 537 1195 4.32 Cleveland 75 78 1330.0 1207 499 1333 4.34 Kansas City 70 83 1338.1 1289 572 1283 4.65 L.A. Angels 73 81 1352.2 1309 569 1389 4.73 Texas 56 98 1353.1 1341 490 1179 4.81 Minnesota 69 85 1348.1 1318 460 1255 4.84 Baltimore 49 105 1333.0 1441 544 1184 5.85