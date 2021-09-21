American League Team Statistics

Through September 21 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Houston 5184 806 1400 288 12 199 777 .270 Toronto 5065 789 1347 259 13 240 760 .266 Boston 5123 776 1338 314 21 201 735 .261 Chicago White Sox 4965 741 1262 253 21 174 705 .254 Kansas City 5066 645 1257 223 24 158 610 .248 L.A. Angels 5036 662 1236 247 19 179 630 .245 Tampa Bay 5142 802 1237 264 30 209 755 .241 Baltimore 5033 620 1208 249 14 184 594 .240 Detroit 5007 654 1200 215 34 174 632 .240 Minnesota 5028 670 1201 249 16 212 634 .239 Oakland 4993 689 1192 257 18 183 645 .239 N.Y. Yankees 4968 654 1178 195 11 205 613 .237 Cleveland 4912 658 1162 226 20 191 632 .237 Texas 5002 577 1154 207 21 156 551 .231 Seattle 4952 639 1111 209 8 186 616 .224 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Houston 89 61 1337.1 1131 500 1360 3.67 Chicago White Sox 85 65 1302.1 1107 456 1487 3.75 N.Y. Yankees 84 67 1337.1 1148 466 1464 3.76 Tampa Bay 93 58 1359.0 1198 413 1392 3.77 Toronto 84 66 1300.1 1163 429 1354 3.88 Oakland 82 68 1329.2 1256 402 1232 3.93 Boston 86 65 1322.0 1318 505 1412 4.25 Seattle 81 69 1333.2 1272 441 1228 4.31 Detroit 73 78 1324.2 1272 530 1183 4.33 Cleveland 73 76 1298.0 1173 493 1299 4.37 Kansas City 69 82 1321.1 1278 563 1274 4.68 L.A. Angels 72 78 1313.2 1274 551 1364 4.70 Texas 55 95 1320.1 1307 478 1144 4.78 Minnesota 65 85 1312.1 1285 449 1210 4.89 Baltimore 48 102 1297.1 1403 533 1156 5.91