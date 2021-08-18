American League Team Statistics

Through August 18 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Houston 4072 634 1082 222 6 157 609 .266 Toronto 3974 610 1054 207 10 179 586 .265 Boston 4108 609 1068 253 17 154 575 .260 Chicago White Sox 3930 599 988 196 20 143 568 .251 L.A. Angels 4079 547 1022 215 13 149 518 .251 Minnesota 4032 552 984 200 14 170 517 .244 Kansas City 3912 483 949 168 22 117 457 .243 Detroit 3977 530 957 163 29 135 512 .241 Baltimore 3943 475 938 197 11 138 454 .238 N.Y. Yankees 3941 508 936 161 9 149 471 .238 Tampa Bay 4085 627 968 208 21 167 593 .237 Oakland 3979 544 942 201 14 151 511 .237 Cleveland 3880 512 904 177 20 145 489 .233 Seattle 3909 501 868 162 8 149 481 .222 Texas 3924 446 873 149 17 130 427 .222 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Chicago White Sox 70 50 1039.1 871 361 1198 3.60 Houston 70 49 1058.0 891 395 1087 3.65 N.Y. Yankees 68 52 1061.0 897 356 1138 3.66 Oakland 68 52 1064.2 967 321 998 3.70 Tampa Bay 73 47 1078.1 932 342 1123 3.73 Toronto 63 55 1016.1 916 363 1051 3.95 Seattle 64 56 1056.1 986 363 989 4.29 Boston 69 53 1060.1 1058 410 1140 4.29 Cleveland 58 60 1026.0 930 406 1063 4.49 Detroit 58 63 1051.0 1027 415 953 4.50 L.A. Angels 60 61 1060.2 994 448 1114 4.66 Texas 42 77 1045.1 1040 370 925 4.70 Minnesota 53 67 1051.0 1040 350 983 4.85 Kansas City 51 67 1025.0 1007 450 1007 4.92 Baltimore 38 80 1018.1 1107 419 951 5.82