American League Team Statistics

Through July 2 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Houston 2822 461 777 156 6 106 441 .275 Toronto 2705 405 720 136 7 118 385 .266 Boston 2773 425 728 177 9 106 401 .263 L.A. Angels 2709 393 688 147 9 110 373 .254 Chicago White Sox 2594 396 657 129 13 80 368 .253 Minnesota 2669 368 655 136 10 115 344 .245 Kansas City 2650 327 646 113 16 79 311 .244 Baltimore 2705 333 644 133 8 92 322 .238 N.Y. Yankees 2637 329 623 97 5 106 305 .236 Texas 2706 333 635 97 12 95 317 .235 Detroit 2651 324 620 107 17 86 313 .234 Oakland 2714 374 636 136 12 103 350 .234 Tampa Bay 2764 397 636 137 8 99 375 .230 Cleveland 2536 339 578 112 12 95 321 .228 Seattle 2655 340 582 126 5 100 329 .219 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Chicago White Sox 48 32 687.2 584 236 788 3.49 Tampa Bay 47 34 735.0 612 226 767 3.54 Houston 49 33 731.0 600 267 728 3.66 N.Y. Yankees 41 39 710.2 610 226 746 3.77 Oakland 48 35 733.0 698 223 679 3.92 Toronto 41 38 689.2 622 252 725 4.01 Boston 51 31 723.0 723 284 765 4.05 Cleveland 42 36 676.2 596 284 742 4.36 Seattle 43 39 716.2 661 271 666 4.46 Texas 32 49 716.2 724 245 655 4.52 Detroit 36 45 700.0 677 284 649 4.56 Minnesota 33 46 691.1 704 243 635 5.04 L.A. Angels 39 41 703.2 679 320 775 5.04 Kansas City 33 47 688.1 693 318 693 5.06 Baltimore 27 54 698.0 731 284 686 5.44