American League Team Statistics

Through May 5

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Boston 1003 149 266 67 3 37 134 .265
Chicago White Sox 928 143 242 43 4 25 132 .261
L.A. Angels 965 131 249 39 3 40 120 .258
Houston 986 141 249 56 4 29 133 .253
Kansas City 918 129 221 43 8 30 123 .241
Minnesota 935 136 224 48 4 38 128 .240
Texas 1034 128 245 32 4 38 123 .237
Toronto 929 125 217 31 1 38 116 .234
Baltimore 1002 114 228 50 2 30 107 .228
Tampa Bay 1045 134 236 53 3 32 124 .226
N.Y. Yankees 949 117 212 35 0 38 109 .223
Oakland 994 131 219 39 5 40 123 .220
Cleveland 913 118 192 43 5 37 113 .210
Seattle 976 127 202 49 2 35 122 .207
Detroit 942 86 187 29 6 31 86 .199

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
N.Y. Yankees 15 14 259.2 198 75 311 3.02
Chicago White Sox 16 12 240.1 196 84 284 3.48
Toronto 14 14 242.2 217 78 241 3.52
Cleveland 15 13 248.2 198 98 272 3.76
Houston 15 14 255.0 212 90 257 3.81
Seattle 17 14 268.2 224 106 228 3.82
Boston 18 12 263.1 236 103 290 3.86
Oakland 19 12 273.0 268 87 263 4.02
Tampa Bay 16 15 280.1 243 88 282 4.08
Baltimore 14 16 262.2 236 100 247 4.11
Minnesota 11 17 243.1 221 77 237 4.33
Texas 14 17 274.2 272 80 255 4.42
Kansas City 16 12 244.0 228 112 247 4.57
L.A. Angels 13 15 246.2 237 110 300 5.04
Detroit 8 22 250.2 243 113 219 5.21
