Sports

American League Team Statistics

Through April 3

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Kansas City 73 25 28 5 1 5 24 .384
Houston 111 26 36 10 0 5 23 .324
Texas 72 14 21 4 0 1 13 .292
Chicago White Sox 108 18 29 5 0 4 17 .269
Baltimore 68 7 17 3 0 0 7 .250
N.Y. Yankees 70 7 17 1 0 2 7 .243
Detroit 62 8 15 2 1 1 8 .242
Toronto 69 6 16 1 0 2 5 .232
L.A. Angels 98 17 22 1 1 4 14 .224
Tampa Bay 99 14 22 3 1 5 13 .222
Cleveland 63 4 13 2 0 2 4 .206
Seattle 94 15 19 10 0 2 14 .202
Minnesota 70 7 14 2 1 2 6 .200
Oakland 92 7 17 3 1 1 7 .185
Boston 62 2 9 2 0 0 2 .145

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
Minnesota 1 1 18.0 12 3 26 0.50
Baltimore 2 0 18.0 9 4 16 1.00
N.Y. Yankees 1 1 19.0 16 5 24 1.89
Detroit 2 0 18.0 13 10 11 2.00
Houston 3 0 27.0 17 11 28 2.00
Boston 0 2 18.0 17 3 18 2.50
Toronto 1 1 18.0 17 12 23 3.50
Chicago White Sox 1 2 25.0 22 11 33 3.60
Seattle 2 1 28.0 24 10 32 3.86
Cleveland 0 2 16.0 15 10 20 4.50
Tampa Bay 2 1 26.0 27 9 26 5.19
L.A. Angels 2 1 27.0 29 10 31 6.00
Kansas City 2 0 18.0 21 12 26 6.50
Oakland 0 3 27.0 36 13 22 8.33
Texas 0 2 16.0 28 12 12 14.06
