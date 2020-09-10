https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Statistics-15557791.php
American League Team Statistics
Through September 10
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Chicago White Sox
|1487
|230
|402
|76
|2
|74
|219
|.270
|Baltimore
|1447
|209
|385
|76
|5
|60
|199
|.266
|Boston
|1507
|209
|398
|89
|6
|60
|199
|.264
|Toronto
|1464
|212
|371
|73
|2
|67
|204
|.253
|Detroit
|1342
|194
|334
|62
|11
|51
|188
|.249
|Minnesota
|1451
|204
|359
|56
|2
|63
|196
|.247
|Houston
|1467
|225
|363
|83
|10
|52
|218
|.247
|Kansas City
|1458
|170
|350
|73
|4
|48
|164
|.240
|L.A. Angels
|1466
|213
|352
|68
|5
|61
|208
|.240
|Tampa Bay
|1428
|213
|342
|84
|8
|57
|200
|.239
|N.Y. Yankees
|1346
|202
|315
|54
|4
|63
|192
|.234
|Seattle
|1401
|185
|324
|64
|5
|45
|178
|.231
|Cleveland
|1408
|178
|321
|61
|3
|43
|169
|.228
|Oakland
|1323
|192
|300
|63
|8
|52
|184
|.227
|Texas
|1357
|158
|293
|60
|6
|37
|141
|.216
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Cleveland
|26
|17
|386.0
|308
|106
|437
|2.84
|Oakland
|26
|15
|361.1
|332
|114
|336
|3.54
|Chicago White Sox
|27
|16
|378.0
|332
|143
|379
|3.67
|Minnesota
|27
|18
|380.1
|335
|128
|397
|3.72
|Tampa Bay
|28
|15
|379.2
|350
|131
|395
|3.86
|Toronto
|24
|19
|380.2
|341
|176
|383
|3.90
|Baltimore
|20
|22
|372.1
|343
|137
|342
|4.40
|N.Y. Yankees
|22
|21
|350.2
|316
|128
|373
|4.44
|Houston
|22
|22
|385.2
|351
|186
|369
|4.55
|Kansas City
|16
|28
|377.0
|379
|163
|365
|4.61
|Texas
|15
|27
|364.2
|328
|175
|361
|5.03
|L.A. Angels
|17
|27
|382.2
|368
|155
|366
|5.22
|Seattle
|19
|24
|370.0
|341
|158
|356
|5.33
|Detroit
|19
|22
|350.2
|370
|136
|310
|5.70
|Boston
|15
|29
|379.0
|446
|190
|364
|6.17
