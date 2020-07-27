https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Statistics-15437991.php
American League Team Statistics
Through July 27
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Boston
|111
|19
|33
|9
|0
|3
|19
|.297
|Houston
|100
|21
|29
|7
|1
|3
|21
|.290
|Chicago White Sox
|105
|17
|29
|6
|0
|7
|16
|.276
|Toronto
|110
|12
|30
|3
|0
|2
|11
|.273
|Minnesota
|110
|27
|30
|3
|0
|7
|27
|.273
|Baltimore
|101
|16
|26
|9
|0
|3
|15
|.257
|Seattle
|101
|11
|24
|7
|2
|3
|11
|.238
|Cleveland
|95
|13
|22
|4
|0
|2
|11
|.232
|Oakland
|93
|14
|20
|2
|1
|3
|13
|.215
|L.A. Angels
|103
|11
|22
|3
|0
|3
|11
|.214
|N.Y. Yankees
|90
|9
|18
|3
|0
|4
|9
|.200
|Tampa Bay
|96
|14
|18
|8
|2
|2
|13
|.188
|Detroit
|97
|10
|18
|1
|0
|6
|10
|.186
|Texas
|92
|5
|16
|3
|2
|1
|5
|.174
|Kansas City
|95
|5
|15
|3
|0
|2
|5
|.158
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|28.0
|15
|5
|40
|1.29
|Texas
|1
|2
|27.0
|16
|14
|31
|2.33
|Oakland
|2
|1
|28.0
|22
|7
|18
|3.21
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|28.0
|30
|9
|27
|3.54
|Houston
|2
|1
|27.0
|24
|9
|27
|3.67
|Kansas City
|1
|2
|26.0
|22
|11
|24
|3.81
|Toronto
|1
|2
|26.0
|18
|18
|23
|4.15
|L.A. Angels
|1
|2
|26.1
|20
|13
|24
|4.44
|Detroit
|2
|1
|26.0
|21
|15
|22
|4.50
|N.Y. Yankees
|2
|1
|22.0
|21
|6
|19
|4.91
|Boston
|1
|2
|27.0
|26
|11
|17
|5.00
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|26.0
|29
|12
|29
|5.88
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|26.0
|33
|7
|26
|6.58
|Seattle
|1
|2
|25.0
|29
|12
|20
|7.20
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|2
|27.0
|30
|11
|21
|9.00
