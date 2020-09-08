Recommended Video:

THROUGH SEPTEMBER 7

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Cleveland 26 15 2.76 41 6 1 16 368.0 288 118 113
Oakland 24 14 3.56 38 2 0 13 338.1 315 144 134
Minnesota 26 17 3.63 43 3 0 14 367.1 326 155 148
Chicago White Sox 26 15 3.74 41 4 1 10 361.0 318 165 150
Tampa Bay 28 14 3.83 42 3 0 16 371.2 343 175 158
Toronto 23 18 3.95 41 1 0 11 362.2 329 184 159
Baltimore 19 21 4.38 40 1 0 9 355.1 327 200 173
N.Y. Yankees 21 20 4.56 41 0 1 12 333.2 306 190 169
Houston 21 20 4.56 41 0 0 10 363.0 330 202 184
Kansas City 14 28 4.69 42 1 0 11 359.0 364 210 187
L.A. Angels 17 25 5.15 42 2 1 7 366.2 350 229 210
Seattle 19 22 5.16 41 0 1 12 354.0 317 212 203
Texas 13 27 5.22 40 2 1 9 346.2 315 216 201
Detroit 18 21 5.41 39 0 1 8 332.2 339 205 200
Boston 14 28 6.21 42 1 0 8 365.1 433 266 252

___

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Cleveland 41 17 104 4 418 14
Oakland 39 11 107 5 313 10
Minnesota 49 11 120 0 380 17
Chicago White Sox 44 14 137 2 368 13
Tampa Bay 52 17 127 2 390 22
Toronto 51 8 163 7 368 8
Baltimore 52 23 134 2 326 20
N.Y. Yankees 60 19 126 4 351 18
Houston 49 21 174 7 349 17
Kansas City 58 27 158 6 348 23
L.A. Angels 51 17 149 6 348 17
Seattle 58 25 155 4 341 12
Texas 53 20 169 3 344 15
Detroit 60 26 125 1 298 13
Boston 74 19 178 2 355 16