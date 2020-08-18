https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Pitching-15492430.php
American League Team Pitching
THROUGH AUGUST 17
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Cleveland
|13
|9
|2.68
|22
|4
|0
|8
|195.0
|142
|62
|58
|Minnesota
|15
|8
|3.33
|23
|2
|0
|9
|197.1
|161
|74
|73
|Oakland
|16
|7
|3.55
|23
|1
|0
|10
|210.1
|189
|88
|83
|Houston
|12
|10
|3.59
|22
|0
|0
|5
|205.1
|171
|92
|82
|Toronto
|8
|11
|3.89
|19
|0
|0
|4
|169.0
|133
|86
|73
|N.Y. Yankees
|16
|6
|4.01
|22
|0
|1
|9
|181.2
|154
|87
|81
|Kansas City
|9
|14
|4.02
|23
|0
|0
|7
|195.0
|180
|103
|87
|Chicago White Sox
|12
|11
|4.21
|23
|2
|0
|6
|201.0
|191
|101
|94
|Tampa Bay
|14
|9
|4.28
|23
|1
|0
|8
|199.2
|208
|105
|95
|Baltimore
|12
|10
|4.69
|22
|1
|0
|7
|194.0
|181
|112
|101
|Texas
|10
|11
|4.81
|21
|2
|1
|7
|183.1
|156
|106
|98
|L.A. Angels
|8
|15
|4.82
|23
|1
|1
|3
|205.1
|193
|124
|110
|Detroit
|9
|11
|5.62
|20
|0
|0
|5
|176.0
|177
|112
|110
|Seattle
|7
|17
|5.86
|24
|0
|0
|5
|207.1
|192
|144
|135
|Boston
|6
|17
|6.06
|23
|1
|0
|3
|199.0
|228
|143
|134
___
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Cleveland
|24
|11
|54
|1
|229
|11
|Minnesota
|29
|4
|62
|0
|193
|7
|Oakland
|26
|3
|67
|4
|194
|5
|Houston
|23
|12
|99
|5
|193
|10
|Toronto
|23
|1
|85
|3
|175
|5
|N.Y. Yankees
|26
|8
|67
|3
|185
|8
|Kansas City
|33
|14
|80
|3
|196
|11
|Chicago White Sox
|26
|12
|75
|1
|198
|8
|Tampa Bay
|28
|13
|68
|2
|216
|15
|Baltimore
|27
|15
|65
|0
|181
|12
|Texas
|23
|6
|91
|1
|176
|5
|L.A. Angels
|28
|9
|87
|3
|199
|12
|Detroit
|34
|11
|66
|0
|146
|6
|Seattle
|35
|19
|101
|1
|192
|7
|Boston
|38
|12
|97
|0
|191
|8
