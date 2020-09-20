https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Batting-15581785.php
American League Team Batting
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 19
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Chicago White Sox
|.269
|.469
|.332
|52
|1781
|273
|479
|835
|86
|3
|88
|262
|Boston
|.261
|.437
|.324
|53
|1829
|240
|477
|800
|104
|6
|69
|230
|Baltimore
|.254
|.425
|.319
|53
|1777
|241
|451
|755
|87
|5
|69
|231
|Toronto
|.250
|.432
|.323
|52
|1746
|246
|437
|754
|88
|2
|75
|237
|N.Y. Yankees
|.250
|.465
|.343
|52
|1653
|280
|413
|769
|74
|6
|90
|269
|L.A. Angels
|.248
|.432
|.335
|53
|1783
|264
|442
|771
|89
|6
|76
|256
|Detroit
|.244
|.405
|.304
|51
|1650
|221
|402
|668
|71
|12
|57
|215
|Kansas City
|.243
|.397
|.309
|52
|1732
|212
|421
|687
|84
|4
|58
|201
|Minnesota
|.242
|.428
|.316
|54
|1733
|241
|419
|741
|66
|2
|84
|232
|Tampa Bay
|.240
|.432
|.332
|53
|1750
|261
|420
|756
|98
|11
|72
|248
|Houston
|.239
|.405
|.310
|52
|1717
|246
|410
|695
|94
|10
|57
|237
|Seattle
|.228
|.377
|.313
|52
|1672
|220
|381
|630
|77
|5
|54
|212
|Cleveland
|.227
|.365
|.317
|52
|1706
|209
|388
|623
|78
|5
|49
|196
|Oakland
|.227
|.401
|.324
|52
|1660
|250
|377
|665
|76
|10
|64
|242
|Texas
|.213
|.349
|.282
|52
|1664
|186
|354
|581
|70
|8
|47
|167
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|12
|23
|150
|1
|480
|18
|6
|39
|747
|1
|33
|44
|0
|Boston
|3
|6
|18
|155
|6
|487
|29
|7
|45
|807
|0
|40
|50
|0
|Baltimore
|14
|8
|26
|147
|5
|458
|17
|13
|27
|776
|0
|31
|35
|0
|Toronto
|8
|12
|9
|183
|4
|433
|28
|5
|35
|719
|0
|34
|42
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|11
|27
|213
|5
|419
|21
|7
|36
|751
|1
|35
|31
|0
|L.A. Angels
|4
|17
|24
|219
|8
|425
|19
|7
|41
|826
|0
|32
|31
|0
|Detroit
|1
|13
|18
|131
|1
|496
|15
|5
|35
|665
|0
|24
|43
|0
|Kansas City
|6
|8
|17
|152
|2
|467
|41
|17
|25
|731
|1
|30
|52
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|12
|24
|170
|8
|465
|11
|6
|35
|689
|0
|17
|36
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|13
|23
|223
|7
|521
|41
|6
|33
|770
|0
|29
|45
|0
|Houston
|5
|10
|19
|162
|5
|382
|18
|11
|35
|749
|0
|16
|42
|0
|Seattle
|2
|11
|27
|186
|4
|458
|46
|15
|31
|713
|0
|20
|36
|0
|Cleveland
|6
|13
|21
|208
|3
|454
|24
|8
|36
|776
|0
|24
|40
|0
|Oakland
|2
|12
|36
|209
|3
|459
|23
|3
|35
|768
|1
|22
|29
|0
|Texas
|1
|16
|20
|146
|3
|470
|42
|12
|32
|628
|1
|33
|33
|0
___
