Recommended Video:

THROUGH SEPTEMBER 4

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Chicago White Sox .270 .473 .333 39 1343 205 363 635 64 2 68 195
Baltimore .262 .442 .328 38 1304 181 342 576 70 4 52 171
Boston .257 .428 .320 40 1371 182 352 587 85 6 46 172
Detroit .252 .432 .312 36 1177 171 297 508 57 8 46 165
Houston .251 .426 .329 37 1254 196 315 534 75 9 42 189
Toronto .248 .438 .317 38 1284 178 318 563 61 2 60 170
Tampa Bay .244 .439 .336 39 1294 201 316 568 77 8 53 189
N.Y. Yankees .241 .432 .333 38 1180 185 284 510 49 3 57 175
Minnesota .241 .406 .316 40 1288 175 311 523 46 2 54 168
Kansas City .239 .398 .307 39 1285 152 307 511 68 2 44 146
L.A. Angels .234 .408 .326 39 1307 183 306 533 57 4 54 179
Seattle .231 .383 .309 38 1245 162 288 477 58 4 41 155
Cleveland .227 .367 .322 38 1251 159 284 459 54 2 39 151
Oakland .222 .403 .321 35 1137 164 252 458 51 7 47 156
Texas .210 .341 .287 37 1198 134 252 409 52 6 31 120

___

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Chicago White Sox 0 10 16 115 1 363 10 3 32 565 1 26 35 0
Baltimore 13 6 16 114 5 321 15 10 21 581 0 25 26 0
Boston 2 4 14 116 4 362 13 5 33 584 0 29 40 0
Detroit 1 10 15 92 0 346 12 3 29 481 0 17 29 0
Houston 5 8 17 132 5 281 15 6 28 585 0 16 36 0
Toronto 7 10 6 128 3 317 19 5 28 513 0 22 35 0
Tampa Bay 0 9 14 170 4 366 21 4 26 563 0 25 33 0
N.Y. Yankees 0 6 21 145 5 311 15 2 28 531 0 20 25 0
Minnesota 2 11 19 126 7 347 8 5 27 522 0 11 29 0
Kansas City 4 6 14 115 2 336 26 12 23 546 0 25 41 0
L.A. Angels 4 11 15 169 8 332 13 6 25 595 0 22 28 0
Seattle 2 9 16 128 3 337 38 10 21 519 0 18 27 0
Cleveland 3 7 21 157 2 335 16 6 30 570 0 16 33 0
Oakland 2 7 25 144 3 345 15 2 29 520 0 18 21 0
Texas 1 11 18 115 3 317 30 10 25 483 0 24 22 0

___