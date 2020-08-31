https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Batting-15527441.php
American League Team Batting
THROUGH AUGUST 30
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Chicago White Sox
|.270
|.486
|.332
|34
|1164
|176
|314
|566
|56
|2
|64
|168
|Baltimore
|.259
|.438
|.323
|33
|1131
|153
|293
|495
|61
|3
|45
|147
|Boston
|.257
|.436
|.321
|34
|1174
|159
|302
|512
|69
|6
|43
|152
|Detroit
|.251
|.435
|.311
|32
|1048
|152
|263
|456
|52
|6
|43
|146
|Toronto
|.250
|.447
|.319
|32
|1094
|155
|274
|489
|49
|2
|54
|151
|Houston
|.250
|.427
|.331
|33
|1109
|176
|277
|474
|65
|9
|38
|170
|Tampa Bay
|.247
|.439
|.337
|35
|1162
|183
|287
|510
|72
|8
|45
|171
|N.Y. Yankees
|.245
|.452
|.339
|32
|982
|159
|241
|444
|44
|3
|51
|150
|Kansas City
|.245
|.416
|.311
|34
|1123
|139
|275
|467
|62
|2
|42
|133
|Minnesota
|.239
|.406
|.314
|35
|1129
|154
|270
|458
|42
|1
|48
|150
|L.A. Angels
|.236
|.413
|.328
|35
|1180
|170
|278
|487
|53
|3
|50
|166
|Seattle
|.231
|.381
|.307
|36
|1182
|154
|273
|450
|54
|3
|39
|147
|Oakland
|.224
|.409
|.323
|34
|1108
|164
|248
|453
|50
|7
|47
|156
|Cleveland
|.221
|.356
|.324
|34
|1111
|142
|246
|396
|47
|2
|33
|135
|Texas
|.213
|.345
|.292
|33
|1068
|120
|228
|368
|49
|5
|27
|109
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Chicago White Sox
|0
|7
|13
|98
|1
|320
|9
|3
|29
|475
|1
|17
|34
|0
|Baltimore
|10
|6
|11
|99
|5
|283
|12
|9
|19
|484
|0
|21
|22
|0
|Boston
|2
|3
|13
|98
|3
|302
|11
|5
|28
|489
|0
|26
|34
|0
|Detroit
|1
|10
|11
|85
|0
|314
|10
|2
|26
|420
|0
|15
|24
|0
|Toronto
|7
|8
|5
|108
|3
|268
|18
|4
|21
|437
|0
|19
|29
|0
|Houston
|4
|8
|14
|124
|5
|249
|13
|5
|25
|501
|0
|13
|31
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|9
|11
|151
|4
|323
|16
|4
|26
|497
|0
|21
|30
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|5
|20
|121
|5
|260
|12
|2
|25
|437
|0
|17
|21
|0
|Kansas City
|3
|6
|12
|98
|2
|293
|24
|12
|21
|470
|0
|23
|37
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|11
|17
|112
|6
|300
|7
|5
|22
|441
|0
|9
|26
|0
|L.A. Angels
|3
|10
|14
|153
|8
|302
|13
|4
|21
|540
|0
|21
|24
|0
|Seattle
|2
|9
|15
|118
|3
|321
|37
|8
|21
|487
|0
|18
|25
|0
|Oakland
|2
|7
|25
|140
|3
|340
|15
|2
|28
|509
|0
|16
|21
|0
|Cleveland
|3
|6
|21
|151
|2
|308
|15
|6
|28
|521
|0
|15
|28
|0
|Texas
|1
|10
|17
|105
|3
|280
|29
|9
|21
|447
|0
|22
|19
|0
___
