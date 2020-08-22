https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Batting-15507265.php
American League Team Batting
THROUGH AUGUST 21
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Chicago White Sox
|.264
|.473
|.323
|27
|921
|137
|243
|436
|42
|2
|49
|130
|Baltimore
|.258
|.451
|.322
|26
|893
|129
|230
|403
|52
|2
|39
|126
|Boston
|.256
|.428
|.320
|27
|930
|125
|238
|398
|53
|4
|33
|118
|N.Y. Yankees
|.255
|.475
|.344
|25
|793
|135
|202
|377
|36
|2
|45
|129
|Toronto
|.253
|.454
|.314
|24
|822
|112
|208
|373
|34
|1
|43
|109
|Tampa Bay
|.248
|.444
|.337
|27
|896
|146
|222
|398
|55
|8
|35
|136
|Kansas City
|.247
|.414
|.305
|26
|846
|104
|209
|350
|47
|2
|30
|101
|Houston
|.246
|.415
|.329
|26
|910
|139
|224
|378
|50
|7
|30
|136
|Minnesota
|.239
|.408
|.319
|27
|877
|128
|210
|358
|29
|1
|39
|125
|Detroit
|.233
|.415
|.293
|24
|795
|112
|185
|330
|36
|5
|33
|106
|L.A. Angels
|.231
|.419
|.315
|27
|917
|123
|212
|384
|40
|3
|42
|121
|Oakland
|.226
|.423
|.328
|27
|886
|136
|200
|375
|38
|7
|41
|130
|Seattle
|.219
|.359
|.299
|28
|919
|110
|201
|330
|39
|3
|28
|103
|Texas
|.213
|.352
|.297
|25
|812
|99
|173
|286
|39
|4
|22
|91
|Cleveland
|.204
|.327
|.314
|26
|834
|102
|170
|273
|30
|2
|23
|96
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Chicago White Sox
|0
|5
|11
|72
|0
|256
|8
|3
|22
|360
|0
|14
|27
|0
|Baltimore
|5
|6
|9
|79
|3
|214
|10
|5
|13
|379
|0
|16
|19
|0
|Boston
|2
|2
|11
|78
|3
|248
|6
|4
|24
|389
|0
|24
|28
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|4
|16
|94
|2
|207
|11
|2
|18
|350
|0
|14
|16
|0
|Toronto
|5
|7
|4
|72
|2
|203
|13
|4
|14
|324
|0
|15
|20
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|6
|7
|116
|2
|260
|10
|3
|20
|365
|0
|15
|24
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|6
|10
|63
|0
|228
|17
|10
|13
|342
|0
|19
|29
|0
|Houston
|3
|5
|13
|102
|4
|207
|13
|5
|23
|424
|0
|8
|28
|0
|Minnesota
|1
|9
|13
|93
|4
|238
|6
|4
|13
|335
|0
|4
|16
|0
|Detroit
|0
|7
|11
|60
|0
|245
|7
|0
|18
|307
|0
|10
|17
|0
|L.A. Angels
|1
|8
|10
|106
|4
|229
|7
|1
|18
|393
|0
|19
|19
|0
|Oakland
|2
|6
|19
|118
|2
|271
|13
|2
|22
|405
|0
|10
|18
|0
|Seattle
|2
|5
|13
|95
|2
|249
|29
|6
|18
|382
|0
|15
|20
|0
|Texas
|1
|6
|13
|86
|2
|217
|24
|5
|17
|336
|0
|17
|15
|0
|Cleveland
|2
|3
|17
|119
|2
|230
|8
|3
|24
|391
|0
|11
|16
|0
___
