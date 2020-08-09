https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Batting-15470442.php
American League Team Batting
THROUGH AUGUST 8
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Chicago White Sox
|.266
|.420
|.326
|15
|526
|65
|140
|221
|24
|0
|19
|58
|Kansas City
|.257
|.437
|.304
|16
|552
|70
|142
|241
|35
|2
|20
|68
|N.Y. Yankees
|.255
|.467
|.337
|15
|463
|76
|118
|216
|17
|0
|27
|74
|Baltimore
|.247
|.449
|.321
|14
|465
|65
|115
|209
|29
|1
|21
|63
|Boston
|.243
|.412
|.310
|14
|478
|58
|116
|197
|27
|0
|18
|54
|Detroit
|.239
|.452
|.307
|12
|394
|66
|94
|178
|17
|2
|21
|62
|Houston
|.236
|.400
|.325
|14
|508
|74
|120
|203
|28
|2
|17
|73
|Minnesota
|.232
|.417
|.312
|15
|482
|76
|112
|201
|14
|0
|25
|75
|Toronto
|.222
|.365
|.283
|12
|406
|36
|90
|148
|17
|1
|13
|35
|Seattle
|.221
|.355
|.294
|16
|535
|61
|118
|190
|27
|3
|13
|58
|Oakland
|.213
|.364
|.319
|15
|483
|64
|103
|176
|13
|3
|18
|62
|L.A. Angels
|.211
|.392
|.302
|15
|508
|69
|107
|199
|19
|2
|23
|68
|Tampa Bay
|.205
|.353
|.304
|15
|464
|61
|95
|164
|26
|5
|11
|57
|Texas
|.202
|.348
|.287
|13
|411
|42
|83
|143
|18
|3
|12
|41
|Cleveland
|.196
|.299
|.308
|16
|491
|54
|96
|147
|10
|1
|13
|49
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Chicago White Sox
|0
|3
|7
|41
|0
|142
|4
|1
|13
|236
|0
|5
|16
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|3
|7
|31
|0
|135
|11
|6
|8
|212
|0
|16
|20
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|2
|8
|50
|1
|127
|6
|2
|13
|191
|0
|8
|8
|0
|Baltimore
|3
|4
|8
|44
|1
|112
|7
|3
|7
|206
|0
|11
|9
|0
|Boston
|1
|0
|6
|41
|1
|126
|3
|2
|10
|203
|0
|11
|20
|0
|Detroit
|0
|5
|6
|35
|0
|130
|3
|0
|8
|152
|0
|6
|8
|0
|Houston
|1
|4
|9
|60
|3
|118
|8
|1
|12
|263
|0
|6
|14
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|5
|8
|50
|2
|123
|2
|2
|6
|165
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Toronto
|0
|4
|0
|36
|1
|98
|9
|4
|8
|159
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Seattle
|1
|1
|6
|50
|2
|150
|16
|3
|9
|223
|0
|7
|15
|0
|Oakland
|2
|4
|12
|65
|1
|154
|8
|2
|13
|219
|0
|6
|5
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|6
|6
|63
|4
|129
|5
|0
|7
|221
|0
|14
|13
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|2
|5
|62
|0
|141
|3
|1
|9
|187
|0
|12
|10
|0
|Texas
|0
|3
|4
|46
|1
|106
|14
|3
|8
|164
|0
|6
|9
|0
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|10
|70
|2
|147
|2
|3
|15
|209
|0
|6
|7
|0
___
