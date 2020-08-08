Recommended Video:

THROUGH AUGUST 7

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Chicago White Sox .269 .424 .330 14 491 64 132 208 22 0 18 57
Baltimore .252 .448 .325 13 433 60 109 194 29 1 18 58
Boston .251 .432 .316 13 447 57 112 193 27 0 18 53
Kansas City .251 .418 .293 15 517 61 130 216 34 2 16 60
N.Y. Yankees .244 .456 .326 13 406 65 99 185 14 0 24 63
Houston .242 .412 .335 13 476 73 115 196 26 2 17 72
Minnesota .230 .409 .310 14 447 70 103 183 14 0 22 69
Seattle .230 .372 .302 15 508 61 117 189 27 3 13 58
Detroit .222 .406 .293 11 352 55 78 143 13 2 16 51
Toronto .218 .371 .273 11 372 34 81 138 16 1 13 33
L.A. Angels .216 .407 .309 14 477 69 103 194 18 2 23 68
Oakland .208 .354 .320 14 452 61 94 160 12 3 16 59
Texas .206 .352 .294 12 383 40 79 135 17 3 11 39
Tampa Bay .203 .350 .294 13 414 52 84 145 21 5 10 48
Cleveland .189 .279 .303 15 456 47 86 127 9 1 10 44

___

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Chicago White Sox 0 3 7 39 0 131 4 1 13 222 0 5 16 0
Baltimore 3 4 7 42 1 103 6 2 7 198 0 10 8 0
Boston 1 0 6 37 1 118 2 2 8 187 0 10 19 0
Kansas City 2 3 6 26 0 125 8 5 8 196 0 16 19 0
N.Y. Yankees 0 1 8 42 1 114 5 2 11 165 0 8 8 0
Houston 1 4 9 60 3 111 8 1 12 252 0 4 13 0
Minnesota 0 5 7 47 2 113 2 2 5 157 0 2 9 0
Seattle 1 1 5 48 2 144 16 3 8 216 0 7 14 0
Detroit 0 4 6 31 0 118 3 0 8 135 0 5 8 0
Toronto 0 4 0 30 1 91 8 3 8 139 0 1 9 0
L.A. Angels 0 6 6 61 4 119 5 0 7 208 0 12 11 0
Oakland 2 4 12 64 1 144 7 1 12 207 0 6 5 0
Texas 0 3 4 45 1 102 14 3 6 156 0 6 9 0
Tampa Bay 0 2 4 50 0 121 3 1 9 154 0 12 8 0
Cleveland 0 1 10 65 2 135 2 3 15 197 0 6 7 0

___