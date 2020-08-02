https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Batting-15452596.php
American League Team Batting
THROUGH AUGUST 1
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Chicago White Sox
|.271
|.465
|.327
|8
|288
|41
|78
|134
|17
|0
|13
|38
|Boston
|.256
|.405
|.320
|9
|309
|39
|79
|125
|19
|0
|9
|36
|Houston
|.253
|.407
|.350
|8
|285
|46
|72
|116
|16
|2
|8
|46
|Seattle
|.249
|.392
|.325
|9
|309
|43
|77
|121
|16
|2
|8
|40
|Kansas City
|.245
|.415
|.290
|9
|318
|38
|78
|132
|19
|1
|11
|38
|Baltimore
|.238
|.435
|.319
|7
|239
|36
|57
|104
|14
|0
|11
|34
|N.Y. Yankees
|.235
|.452
|.328
|7
|221
|36
|52
|100
|6
|0
|14
|35
|Toronto
|.234
|.403
|.285
|7
|248
|25
|58
|100
|7
|1
|11
|24
|Minnesota
|.233
|.440
|.307
|8
|257
|43
|60
|113
|8
|0
|15
|43
|L.A. Angels
|.231
|.404
|.317
|9
|307
|44
|71
|124
|13
|2
|12
|43
|Detroit
|.220
|.441
|.289
|8
|254
|35
|56
|112
|9
|1
|15
|34
|Tampa Bay
|.213
|.378
|.315
|9
|296
|45
|63
|112
|16
|3
|9
|41
|Cleveland
|.206
|.296
|.301
|9
|277
|25
|57
|82
|7
|0
|6
|23
|Oakland
|.191
|.307
|.282
|8
|251
|27
|48
|77
|7
|2
|6
|26
|Texas
|.186
|.326
|.283
|7
|221
|18
|41
|72
|9
|2
|6
|18
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Chicago White Sox
|0
|2
|4
|21
|0
|74
|1
|0
|5
|123
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Boston
|1
|0
|4
|25
|1
|75
|1
|2
|6
|129
|0
|7
|11
|0
|Houston
|0
|2
|5
|39
|2
|67
|7
|1
|8
|155
|0
|4
|8
|0
|Seattle
|1
|1
|3
|32
|1
|88
|8
|3
|7
|132
|0
|6
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|1
|2
|6
|15
|0
|88
|3
|3
|2
|122
|0
|12
|11
|0
|Baltimore
|3
|2
|3
|26
|1
|55
|4
|2
|4
|107
|0
|5
|6
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|1
|5
|26
|1
|63
|3
|1
|4
|93
|0
|5
|7
|0
|Toronto
|0
|3
|0
|19
|1
|63
|5
|1
|4
|91
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|6
|22
|1
|66
|0
|1
|3
|90
|0
|1
|7
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|5
|2
|39
|2
|69
|2
|0
|7
|139
|0
|6
|8
|0
|Detroit
|0
|4
|4
|22
|0
|90
|2
|0
|7
|93
|0
|5
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|3
|41
|0
|82
|2
|1
|6
|110
|0
|10
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|6
|32
|1
|75
|2
|1
|10
|118
|0
|3
|3
|0
|Oakland
|0
|3
|4
|29
|0
|78
|4
|1
|7
|101
|0
|6
|4
|0
|Texas
|0
|0
|3
|27
|1
|64
|8
|1
|6
|90
|0
|4
|7
|0
___
