American King beats Efimova in 50 breast at world swim meet

GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) — Lilly King won the 50-meter breaststroke at the world swimming championships, giving the American two victories over Russian rival Yuliya Efimova on Sunday.

They were denied a third meeting when King was disqualified in the heats of the 200 breast for not putting both her hands on the wall at the same time in a turn.

King touched in 29.84 seconds, the only swimmer under 30 seconds in the final.

Benedetta Pilato of Italy took silver in 30 seconds flat.

Efimova, who won the 200 and finished second to King in the 100, earned bronze in 30.15.

