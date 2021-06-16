Altuve slam in 10th lifts Astros over Rangers on Baker B-day KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer June 16, 2021 Updated: June 16, 2021 12:13 a.m.
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve hits a game-winning grand slam during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 6-3.
Houston Astros' Carlos Correa (1) scores after hitting a home run as Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino looks on during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Houston.
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning grand slam during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 6-3.
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa loses the ball while fielding a single by Texas Rangers' Willie Calhoun during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Houston.
Houston Astros' Carlos Correa hits a home run against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Houston.
Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo, right, hits a RBI-double as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado watches during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Houston.
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa loses the ball while fielding a single by Texas Rangers' Willie Calhoun during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Houston.
HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve belted a grand slam in the 10th inning and the Houston Astros, saved by Carlos Correa's tying homer in the ninth, beat the Texas Rangers 6-3 on Tuesday night to give manager Dusty Baker quite an exciting birthday gift.
After Texas drove in the automatic runner in the top of the 10th for a 3-2 lead, Rangers rookie reliever Demarcus Evans (0-2) walked Myles Straw and pinch-hitter Jason Castro to load the bases with no outs in the bottom half.