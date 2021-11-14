Allen, Bills D dominate White, Jets in 45-17 rout

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, Buffalo ran for four scores and the Bills' top-ranked defense intercepted Mike White four times and smothered the New York Jets in a 45-17 victory Sunday.

It was an impressive showing for the Bills (6-3), who rebounded from an embarrassing 9-6 loss at Jacksonville last week by thoroughly dominating the lowly Jets (2-7).

Allen was 21 of 28 for 366 yards with TD passes to Matt Breida and Stefon Diggs with an interception. Breida added a scoring run, as did Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie as Buffalo's offense looked alive and well.

Taron Johnson, Tre'Davious White, Levi Wallace and Jordan Poyer each intercepted White, who made his third straight start for the injured Zach Wilson — and it might have been his last.

Wilson is getting closer to a return from a sprained knee ligament and there was some speculation the Jets could continue with White even when the rookie is healthy. His performance against the Bills might have ended all that. White was 24 of 44 for 251 yards and the four INTs before leaving late with an injury and being replaced by Joe Flacco.

Jets coach Robert Saleh said White was cleared to come back, but Flacco stayed in to finish the drive.

A week after failing to get into the end zone at Jacksonville, Allen and the Bills wasted no time against the Jets.

After White and the Jets went three-and-out to start the game, Allen marched Buffalo down the field with throws of 11 yards to Emmanuel Sanders and 17 to Dawson Knox, back from broken right hand. After a 15-yard run by Singletary, Allen avoided a sack and found Breida streaking downfield for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead. It was Breida's first TD of the season in his first game active since Week 2.

Johnson easily picked off White on the Jets' next drive when the quarterback was hit by Efe Obada as he threw, causing the ball to sail right into the hands of the Buffalo cornerback.

The Bills took advantage, adding to their lead on Tyler Bass' 29-yard field goal.

Matt Ammendola put New York on the scoreboard with a 48-yarder late in the first half. But the Bills came right back to take a 17-3 halftime lead on Diggs' 12-yard TD catch. It came a play after Diggs nearly came up with an acrobatic reception, but his back foot touched the back line of the end zone. Diggs also had a 57-yard catch to start the drive.

Buffalo picked up right where it left off to start the second half, driving down the field 75 yards on five plays, capped by McKenzie's 8-yard TD run following a 24-yard gain by Sanders on an end-around.

White, trying to get the Jets' offense going, threw deep into double coverage on first down and Tre'Davious White intercepted him to give the Bills the ball right back.

And Buffalo kept going.

Allen connected with Gabriel Davis for 49 yards, and Breida followed with a 15-yard scamper to make it 31-3. Moss ran it in from 1 yard on Buffalo's next possession, and Singletary had a 2-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to complete the rout.

SLICED AND DICED

It was another brutally bad performance for the Jets' defense, which has allowed 175 points in its past four games.

That includes a 54-13 loss to New England on Oct. 24, a 34-31 win over Cincinnati, a 45-30 loss at Indianapolis and then Sunday's blowout.

STATS

Diggs finished with eight catches for 162 yards for Buffalo. ... Gabriel Davis had three catches for 105 yards. ... Michael Carter led the Jets with 39 yards on 16 carries, and also caught four passes for 43 yards.

JOE COOL

Flacco, making his first appearance for the Jets since being acquired from Philadelphia on Oct. 25, threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Moore for the game's final score with 2:08 left. It was the 225th TD pass of the 36-year-old veteran's career.

INJURIES

Bills: DT Star Lotulelei was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list a few hours before kickoff. ... McKenzie appeared to injure his right ankle late in the fourth quarter.

Jets: Rookie CB Brandin Echols left in the second quarter with a thigh injury and didn't return.

UP NEXT

Bills: Host the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday.

Jets: Play host next Sunday to the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins, who have won their past two.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL