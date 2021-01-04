Ali tests positive for virus as England arrives in Sri Lanka

HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka (AP) — England allrounder Moeen Ali was isolating in Sri Lanka on Monday after testing positive for the coronavirus upon his arrival in the South Asian country for the team's two-test cricket tour.
Pace bowler Chris Woakes has been deemed as a possible close contact of Ali and was also observing a period of self-isolation in developments which have cast an early shadow on the tour that takes place weeks after a white-ball trip to South Africa was derailed by a spate of positive COVID-19 results.