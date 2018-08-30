Albert Pujols likely out for season after left knee surgery

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols is likely to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

The Angels announced Pujols' arthroscopic knee surgery Wednesday. Recovery time is typically at least six weeks.

Pujols is batting .245 with 19 homers and 64 RBIs for the Angels, who are all but mathematically eliminated from the playoff race for the sixth time in his first seven seasons with the club. Pujols also has played extensively at first base this season after the arrival of designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.

Pujols is sixth with 633 career homers.

The three-time NL MVP will be 39 years old when next season begins. He still has three seasons remaining on his 10-year, $240 million contract.

___

