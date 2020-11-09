Air Force-Wyoming game canceled due to Academy virus cases

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Air Force’s scheduled game at Wyoming this Saturday has been canceled due to an “upward trend” of COVID-19 cases at the Air Force Academy, the Mountain West Conference announced Sunday.

The league said in a statement there was no plan to reschedule the game.

Air Force was slated to travel to Army this weekend before that game was postponed because of the virus. The service academies are trying to find a date to make up the contest.

“We are disappointed to lose a second consecutive game, but the health and safety of our cadets, staff and community is our No. 1 priority at the Academy,” said Nathan Pine, the director of athletics at Air Force. “We have seen continued increase in our COVID numbers within the football program and have again eclipsed our threshold for safe competition.

“We will pause football practices for now and work with our sports medicine staff to determine when it will be safe to restart again.”

Both Air Force and Wyoming are 1-2 overall this season.

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun looks on in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming at Air Force Academy, Colo. The Air Force Falcons are planning to play two games this season against fellow service academies Army and Navy. The Falcons will host Navy on Oct. 3, 2020, and travel to West Point, N.Y., to face Army on Nov. 7, 2020. less FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun looks on in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming at Air Force Academy, Colo. The Air Force Falcons are ... more Photo: David Zalubowski, AP Photo: David Zalubowski, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Air Force-Wyoming game canceled due to Academy virus cases 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

