Agnew, Washington lead SDSU to upset of No. 23 ASU, 28-21

San Diego State quarterback Ryan Agnew runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in San Diego. San Diego State quarterback Ryan Agnew runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in San Diego. Photo: Gregory Bull, AP

Arizona State wide receiver Tyerell Baldonado-Kaeiopu hauls in a pass as San Diego State safety Tariq Thompson defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in San Diego. less Arizona State wide receiver Tyerell Baldonado-Kaeiopu hauls in a pass as San Diego State safety Tariq Thompson defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in San ... more Photo: Gregory Bull, AP

San Diego State running back Juwan Washington, center, reacts with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in San Diego. less San Diego State running back Juwan Washington, center, reacts with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in ... more Photo: Gregory Bull, AP

Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk reacts with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against San Diego State, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in San Diego. Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk reacts with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against San Diego State, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in San Diego. Photo: Gregory Bull, AP





Photo: Gregory Bull, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Agnew, Washington lead SDSU to upset of No. 23 ASU, 28-21 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Junior Ryan Agnew threw his first career touchdown pass to cap an impressive drive to tie the game just before halftime, Juwan Washington rushed for 138 yards and one score and San Diego State's defense came up huge as the Aztecs survived a crazy ending to upset No. 23 Arizona State 28-21 on Saturday night.

The Aztecs (2-1) beat the Sun Devils (2-1) for the second straight year. This one spoiled the homecoming of new ASU coach Herm Edwards, who played his final college season with the Aztecs in 1976 and then graduated from SDSU with a degree in criminal justice.

ASU's Manny Wilkins appeared to complete a 48-yard pass to Frank Darby to the SDSU 2-yard-line with 6 seconds left, and SDSU's Trenton Thompson was called for targeting. After review, the targeting call was upheld but the referees determined that the pass was incomplete. ASU got the ball at the SDSU 35 for one final play and SDSU batted away the desperation pass in the end zone.

SDSU, playing without injured defensive tackle Noble Hall, forced ASU into four straight three-and-outs after halftime, and the Sun Devils didn't get their first first down of the second half until 3:41 to go. Wilkins threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to N'Keal Harry with 1:40 to go.

SDSU recovered the ensuing onside kick but sophomore Chase Jasmin lost a fumble at the ASU 23 with 43 seconds to go.

John Baron II kicked a career-long 54-yard field goal gave SDSU a 17-14 lead midway through the third quarter. He added a 36-yarder early in the fourth quarter. Jasmin scored on a 3-yard run with 4:14 left. Agnew, making his first career start, in place of injured senior Christian Chapman, completed a conversion pass to Kahale Warring for a 28-14 lead.

Agnew capped a two-minute drill with a 9-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Tim Wilson with 8 seconds left in the first half for a 14-14 tie. It was the first career TD throw for Agnew and the first career scoring catch for Wilson.

Agnew accounted for all 85 yards on the 11-play drive, completing 6 of 9 passes for 77 yards and running once for 8 yards. SDSU ran the final four plays after using its final timeout, with Agnew completing passes of 12, 15, 15 and 9 yards.

Agnew became the first quarterback from a non-power five school to beat a ranked team from a power five school in his first start since USF's B.J. Daniels did it against No. 18 Florida State on Sept. 26, 2009.

The drive was set up when Wilkins was sacked for a 4-yard loss on fourth-and-1 from the SDSU 11 with 1:41 left.

Agnew replaced Chapman, who's out three to six weeks after suffering a knee injury in a victory against Sacramento State a week earlier.

Wilkins threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk and ran for 1-yard score in the first half. Both scores were set up by long passes.

Washington scored on a 13-yard run as the teams traded scores in the first half.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Arizona State likely will drop out of the Top 25. It was coming off a home upset of then-No. 15 Michigan State.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arizona State: The Sun Devils came in with the nation's No. 1 rushing defense, allowing only 1.1 yards per carry, and failed to stop Washington.

San Diego State: Coach Rocky Long didn't think Agnew would get flustered, and he was right. Agnew had rallied the Aztecs against Sacramento State after Chapman was hurt and looked confident against the Sun Devils. He'll get the chance to show more of himself in the coming weeks. Agnew showed a nice ability to scramble.

UP NEXT:

Arizona State: The Sun Devils open Pac-12 play when the visit Washington next Saturday night.

Oregon: The Aztecs play their final non-conference game when they host Eastern Michigan next Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25