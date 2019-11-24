Agee double-double sparks Iona past Kennesaw State 75-52

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tajuan Agee scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as Iona ran away from Kennesaw State 75-52 on Saturday.

Agee was 6-of-8 shooting from the field, added 7 of 8 at the foul line, blocked two shots and had four assists as the Gaels (2-2) won this round in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference versus the Atlantic Sun matchup.

Dylan van Eyck and E.J. Crawford added 11 points each for Iona, with Isaiah ross chipping in 10 points and seven boards.

C.J. Washington scored 12 to lead Kennesaw State, which remains winless at 0-5. Armani Harris added 10 points and nine rebounds and Bryson Lockley also scored 10 for the Owls.

Iona drained seven of its first 10 tries from 3-point range to open a quick 30-10 lead and held a 41-23 edge at halftime. Iona finished 10 of 23 from distance while the Owls made 3 of 14.