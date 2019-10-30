Adams still 'hurt' Jets listened to trade offers for him

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets safety Jamal Adams says he is still bothered general manager Joe Douglas listened to trade offers for him before the NFL's deadline to deal players.

Adams says Wednesday he told Douglas last Friday he wanted to remain with the Jets and was then angered when people he says he trusts told him the GM was answering calls from other teams inquiring about the safety's availability.

Adams says the New England Patriots don't take calls for quarterback Tom Brady, and the Los Angeles Rams don't, either, for star defensive lineman Aaron Donald. Adams says he puts himself in that category of elite players.

Douglas and coach Adam Gase asked to speak with Adams, but he said he wasn't yet ready to talk to them.

Adams wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that Douglas went behind his back by entertaining trade talk.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Josh Oliver, top right, cannot make a reception as he is hit by New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.

