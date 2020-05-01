Adam Scott goes live; all square after 9 holes with a mate

MALENY, Australia (AP) — Adam Scott's “Nine holes with a mate” was authentic, if nothing else.

With the PGA Tour suspended and sports generally shuttered globally because of the coronavirus pandemic, Scott is back in Australia and looking for ways to keep golf fans engaged.

The 2013 Masters Champion live streamed nine holes of match play against Australian PGA professional Wayne Perske on Instagram, commentating on each shot, exchanging banter, telling stories and giving tips and advice as they covered the Maleny Golf Club on Australia’s Sunshine Coast hinterland on Friday morning.

Scott was one down going into the last, and Perske missed a putt that would have given him bragging rights over one of the world’s top 10 players.

The ever-polite Scott summed up the result at the end of the live stream: “We’ve halved the match. Sorry for the no result.” The conditions were rugged and breezy, with the wind playing havoc with the audio. But considering other live sports options — almost zero — it was a hit with the fans.

Scott grew up north of Brisbane on the Sunshine Coast, where the Maleny club is located.

Labeling the course a “hidden gem,” Scott has encouraged followers to send questions to his Instagram account during the round. He apologized Friday for not getting to answer too many.

He blamed it on the vagaries of golf. He played the course recently and had a great day.

“The other day it’s birdies galore, today I’m struggling to make pars. That’s golf," he said during the stream. But, “Without hitting the panic button ... I’ve managed to salvage something."

