Abram, Thomas lead Milwaukee past Youngstown State in OT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — DeAndre Abram and Josh Thomas both had double-doubles as Milwaukee edged Youngstown State 75-73 on Thursday night.

Abram had 19 points and 13 rebounds and Thomas added 15 points with 11 rebounds. Darius Roy and Te'Jon Lucas scored 10 points apiece for the Panthers 10-10, 5-3 Horizon League).

Abram hit a jumper to give Milwaukee a 73-71 lead with 29 seconds left in overtime. He rebounded a miss by Youngstown State, was fouled and made one of two free throws for a 74-71 lead with 14 seconds left. Donel Cathcart III made two free throws for the Penguins, Roy Darius made one of two for Milwaukee and Michael Akuchie missed a final 3-pointer for Youngstown State.

Cathcart III had 19 points for the Penguins (11-10, 4-4). Naz Bohannon added 17 points and seven rebounds. Darius Quisenberry had 17 points and eight assists.

Milwaukee plays at Cleveland St. on Saturday. Youngstown State stays home to play Green Bay on Saturday.

___

___

