ARKANSAS ST. 115, CROWLEY'S RIDGE 49
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CROWLEY'S RIDGE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Clairday
|24
|1-1
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|4
|K.Roberson
|21
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|3
|Corder
|25
|3-9
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|1
|8
|Moore
|22
|2-8
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|1
|6
|B.Roberson
|31
|2-14
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|2
|6
|Williams
|16
|2-5
|5-5
|1-2
|0
|1
|9
|James
|13
|0-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Willett
|13
|2-2
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|6
|Mero
|12
|1-2
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|5
|Ballard
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Boan
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|Perkins
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Gregg
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|15-57
|17-19
|4-18
|4
|12
|49
Percentages: FG .263, FT .895.
3-Point Goals: 2-24, .083 (Mero 1-2, K.Roberson 1-6, Boan 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Williams 0-2, Moore 0-3, Corder 0-4, B.Roberson 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 15 (Willett 4, Moore 3, B.Roberson 2, Clairday 2, Williams 2, Gregg, James).
Steals: 3 (B.Roberson, Perkins, Willett).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARKANSAS ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Omier
|19
|8-9
|5-8
|4-13
|1
|0
|21
|Wesley
|21
|9-11
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|0
|20
|Eaton
|21
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|6
|2
|6
|Fields
|23
|5-5
|2-2
|0-6
|5
|1
|13
|Willis
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|1
|3
|London
|16
|1-6
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|3
|2
|Farrington
|15
|3-8
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|9
|Fantina
|14
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|1
|2
|Felts
|14
|3-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|6
|Davis
|13
|3-3
|2-2
|0-5
|2
|2
|9
|Grbovic
|12
|7-8
|2-2
|5-5
|0
|2
|17
|Jackson
|10
|2-2
|0-0
|1-1
|4
|1
|4
|Ndour
|6
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|46-72
|13-16
|12-46
|28
|16
|115
Percentages: FG .639, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Farrington 3-8, Eaton 2-2, Davis 1-1, Fields 1-1, Grbovic 1-1, Ndour 1-2, Willis 1-2, Felts 0-1, London 0-1, Fantina 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Omier 3, Davis, Ndour).
Turnovers: 7 (London 2, Felts, Fields, Grbovic, Wesley, Willis).
Steals: 13 (Davis 3, Felts 2, Eaton, Fantina, Farrington, Grbovic, Jackson, Omier, Wesley, Willis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Crowley's Ridge
|23
|26
|—
|49
|Arkansas St.
|57
|58
|—
|115
A_551 (10,475).