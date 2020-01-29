AP sources: Cubs' Kris Bryant loses service-time grievance

CHICAGO (AP) — All-Star third baseman Kris Bryant has lost his service-time grievance against the Chicago Cubs, two people with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The decision provides some clarity for the Cubs after the situation had hovered over the team throughout its quiet offseason. Bryant could be traded now that his status has been settled, or the team could keep the 2016 National League MVP.

The people confirmed the decision to AP on condition of anonymity because the arbitrator's ruling had not been announced. ESPN was the first to report the arbitrator's decision.

Bryant, who debuted on April 17, 2015, contended he was held in the minors in a deliberate effort to delay his free-agent eligibility and that delay violated baseball's collective bargaining agreement. The ruling means the 28-year-old Bryant will be eligible for free agency after the 2021 season.

