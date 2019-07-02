AP source: Warriors agree to add 2 players, keep Looney

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the details says the Golden State Warriors are adding Willie Cauley-Stein and Glenn Robinson III, along with re-signing center Kevon Looney.

The moves continue a busy offseason for the Warriors, who lost Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets but are keeping Klay Thompson.

Looney agreed to a three-year deal to stay with Golden State, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because no contracts can be signed until the NBA's moratorium ends on Saturday. Though the Warriors frequently altered their starting center based on matchups, Looney was getting the bulk of the minutes in the postseason and had been identified by coach Steve Kerr as one of the team's core pieces.

He will be joined in the Warriors' center rotation by Cauley-Stein, who makes the short move from Sacramento. The No. 6 pick in the 2015 draft averaged 10.1 points and 6.4 rebounds with the Kings.

Robinson spent last season with Detroit, his fourth NBA team. His agency says he agreed to a two-year deal.

