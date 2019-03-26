AP source: Mets, deGrom agree to $137.5 million, 5-year deal

FILE - In this March 12, 2019, file photo, New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins, in Jupiter, Fla. deGrom is expected to start Opening Day against the Washington Nationals. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP, File) less FILE - In this March 12, 2019, file photo, New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins, in Jupiter, Fla. deGrom is ... more Photo: DAVID SANTIAGO, AP Photo: DAVID SANTIAGO, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close AP source: Mets, deGrom agree to $137.5 million, 5-year deal 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets have agreed to a $137.5 million, five-year contract. The deal guarantees an additional $120.5 million over four seasons.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

New York and deGrom had agreed in January to a $17 million, one-year deal, and he was on track to be eligible for free agency after the 2020 season.

DeGrom has the right to opt out of the deal after the 2022 season and become a free agent.

A right-hander who turns 31 in June, deGrom had a 1.70 ERA last year yet went 10-9. He allowed three runs or fewer in 29 consecutive starts to close the season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports